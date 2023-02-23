Drone survey of villages will be completed by June 2023: CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: As part of its ongoing mission to make the rural population 'self-reliant', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued strict directives for speedy and transparent implementation of the SVAMITVA scheme, as per an official release.

For this, the CM has instructed the senior officials to complete the drone survey under the scheme before the stipulated time.

It said that the state government, which is committed to benefiting the people of the state the most from the central schemes, is at the forefront in implementing the Pradhan Mantri SVAMITVA scheme.

Commissioner and Secretary, Revenue Department Manisha Trighatia informed that the work under the SVAMITVA scheme is progressing on a war footing. He informed that till now drone survey has been completed in 90,900 villages of almost all the districts of the state. Along with this, the 'gharaunis' of 34,193 villages have been prepared.

"Thus, so far a total of 50,58,229 'gharaunis' have been prepared, out of which 34,69,879 'gharaunis' were distributed till June 25, 2022. At the same time, after June 25, 15,88,350 new 'gharaunis' have been prepared. He further said that by June, the drone survey will be completed in all the villages," he said.

Pradhan Mantri SVAMITVA scheme was started by the Central Government in April, 2020. The objective of the scheme is to make rural India economically strong and self-reliant. Through this scheme, the government wants to empower villagers by using technology.

Thus, the Pradhan Mantri SVAMITVA scheme is no less than a boon for the people living in rural areas. Through this, those people of the village are getting the ownership rights of their land, whose land is not registered in any government data.