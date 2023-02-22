Law Commission term extended till Aug 2024

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday extended by one-and-a-half year the term of the 22nd Law Commission which is mandated to identify laws which are “no longer relevant” and recommend their repeal. According to a release, the term of the panel has been extended up to August 31, 2024. The commission’s three-year term ended on Monday. The 22nd law panel was constituted for a period of three years on Feb 21, 2020 and its chairperson, Justice Rituraj Awasthi (retd), assumed office on Nov 9, 2022.