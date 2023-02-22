National
Install CCTVs at police stations in a month: SC
A bench headed by Justice BR Gavai and comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol asked the governments to file their compliance affidavits till March 29, warning in case of non-compliance, it will be compelled to take necessary steps against the officials concerned.
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has directed the Centre and state governments to comply within a month with its directions on the mandatory installation of CCTV cameras in police stations and offices of investigation agencies. A bench headed by Justice BR Gavai and comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol asked the governments to file their compliance affidavits till March 29, warning in case of non-compliance, it will be compelled to take necessary steps against the officials concerned.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android