Install CCTVs at police stations in a month: SC

A bench headed by Justice BR Gavai and comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol asked the governments to file their compliance affidavits till March 29, warning in case of non-compliance, it will be compelled to take necessary steps against the officials concerned.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has directed the Centre and state governments to comply within a month with its directions on the mandatory installation of CCTV cameras in police stations and offices of investigation agencies. A bench headed by Justice BR Gavai and comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol asked the governments to file their compliance affidavits till March 29, warning in case of non-compliance, it will be compelled to take necessary steps against the officials concerned.

