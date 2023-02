Train cancellation in Kharagpur Division: Check details inside

CHENNAI: South Eastern Railway has notified change in pattern of train services due to pre non-interlocking works at Ranital Station of Kharagpur Division in connection with construction of Narayangarh - Bhadrak 3rd Line.

Train No. 22851 Santragachi Jn – Mangaluru Central Vivek Weekly Superfast Express leaving Santragachi at 14.55 hrs on 23rd February and 02nd March

Train No. 22852 Mangaluru Central - Santragachi Jn Vivek Weekly Superfast Express leaving Mangaluru Central at 23.00 hrs on 25th February and 04th March

Train No. 22825 Shalimar – Dr.MGR Chennai Central Weekly superfast Express leaving Shalimar at 12.20 hrs on 28th February

Train No. 22826 Dr.MGR Chennai Central – Shalimar Weekly Superfast Express leaving Dr.MGR Chennai Central at 19.50 hrs on 01st March

Train No. 12245 Howrah Jn – SMVT Bengaluru Duronto Express leaving Howrah Jn at 10.50 hrs on 28th February & 01st, 03rd, 04th and 05th March

Train No. 12246 SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah Jn Duronto Express leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 11.20 hrs on 02nd, 03rd and 05th March

Train No. 12864 SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah Jn Superfast Express leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 10.35 hrs on 26th and 28th February, 02nd, 03rd, 04th and 05th March

Train No. 12863 Howrah Jn – SMVT Bengaluru Superfast Express leaving Howrah Jn at 22.55 hrs on 28th February and 02nd, 03rd, 04th, 05th and 06th March

Train No, 22305 SMVT Bengaluru - Jasidih Jn Weekly Superfast Express leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 10.00 hrs on 26th February and 05th March

Train No, 22306 Jasidih Jn - SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express leaving Jasidih Jn at 07.10 hrs on 24th February and 03rd March

Train No. 12503 SMVT Bengaluru - Agartala Bi - Weekly Humsafar express leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 10.15 hrs on 28th February and 03rd March

Train No. 12504 Agartala - SMVT Bengaluru Bi - Weekly Humsafar express leaving Agartala at 05.30 hrs on 05th March

Train No. 22604 Villupuram Jn – Kharagpur Jn Weekly Superfast Express leaving Villupuram Jn at 12.15 hrs on 28th February

Train No. 22603 Kharagpur Jn – Villupuram Jn Superfast Express leaving Kharagpur Jn at 14.10 hrs on 02nd March

Train No. 22888 SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah Jn Humsafar Express leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 10.15 hrs on 02nd March

Train No. 22887 Howrah Jn - SMVT Bengaluru Hums Safar Express leaving Howrah Jn at 12.40 hrs on 28th February

Train No. 15905 Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Bi- Weekly Vivek Superfast Express leaving Kanniyakumari at 17.20 hrs on 02nd March

Train No. 15906 Dibrugarh - Kanniyakumari Bi- Weekly Vivek Superfast Express leaving Dibrugarh at 19.25 hrs on 28th February

Train No. 22606 Villupuram Jn – Purulia Jn Bi –Weekly superfast Express leaving Villupuram Jn at 12.15 hrs on 04th March

Train No. 22605 Purulia Jn- Villupuram Jn Bi –Weekly superfast Express leaving Purulia Jn at 10.00 hrs on 06th March

Train No. 22863 Howrah Jn - SMVT Bengaluru AC Weekly Express leaving Howrah Jn at 10.50 hrs on 06th March and Train No. 22864 SMVT Bengaluru - Howrah Jn AC Weekly Express leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 11.20 hrs on 08th March will be fully cancelled, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.