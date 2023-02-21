NPS money that of employees, can't be transferred, states told

“If one state expects that the funds deposited with the EPFO should be given to the states. If this is the expectation then no. Employees have the entitlement to the money. The deposited money is earning interest and there should be clarity that the money comes into the hand (employees) post-retirement. The money deposited will come into the hands of the government, it is impossible,” Sitharaman told reporters on the sidelines of a post-budget discussion with various stakeholders.