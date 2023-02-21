Congress-led alliance will form govt in 2024: Kharge in Nagaland

CHUMOUKEDIMA (Nagaland): Addressing a public gathering in poll-bound Nagaland's Chumoukedima, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday launched a series of attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the party and its allies looted the state.

"For the last 20 years, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP looted Nagaland. It's high time that the people get justice and a govt that works for the people," Kharge said.

"The BJP's politics is aimed at destroying the indigenous and unique culture of the Nagas. The people of Nagaland must stand against this attack on the culture of Nagaland and the politics of polarization and hatred," he said.

He also attacked BJP by alleging that the party pressurized MLAs and formed the government in 6-7 states.

"Our Karnataka had a full majority, but they [BJP] purchased 17-18 MLAs and asked them to resign and formed the government. You take Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, everywhere they pressurize," the Congress leader said.

He also said that the BJP one side talks of Democracy, and the Constitution but on the other side, all acts of the party are undemocratic. Taking on PM Modi, he said the people will teach the BJP lesson in 2024 and a Congress-lead alliance will form the government.

"The alliance government will come to the Centre and Congress will lead," he said, adding that talks are going on with other parties. "We will follow democracy and the constitution, let 100 Modis and Shahs come," he added.

Nagaland will hold elections for 60 Assembly seats in a single phase on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nagaland has already opened up its account in the State ahead of the polls as the party candidate Kazheto Kinimi won from the Akuluto seat uncontested after the Congress candidate withdrew his candidature.

After the withdrawal of candidature by Khekashe Sumi, the Nagaland Assembly elections will witness a total of 183 candidates, in the fray. The candidates vying for the State polls include 20 from BJP, CPI (1), INC (23), NCP (12), NPP (12), NDPP (40), NPF (22), RPP (1), JD (U) (7), LJP (Ram Vilas) (15), RPI (Athawale) (9), RJD (3), and Independent (19).

The number of electors in the State stands at 13,17,632, out of which 661489 are male electors, and 656143 are female.