Change of pattern in Agniveer recruitment: Details here

CHENNAI: The Indian Army has announced transformational changes in the recruitment procedure of Agniveer, Colonel M K Bathre, Director Recruiting office here said that the process of registration remains the same as earlier.

According to him, candidates could either register using their Aadhaar card or their Class 10 certificate.

He said as part of continued automation, the Join Indian Army (JIA) website is not been linked with Digi locker for greater transparency.

Stating that the online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) is being conducted at 176 locations across the country, the candidates have the choices to select five exam locations and they will be allotted exam locations from within their choices.

He said the online CEE is a computer-based exam and to assist the candidates to prepare, practice tests have been hosted on the JIA website.

The army officer said that based on their performance in the online CEE, shortlisted candidates will be called to nominated venues for recruitment rallies. He said the changed procedure will focus on enhanced cognitive aspects during recruitment and will result in wider and better outreach across the country.

"It will also reduce large crowds assembling at recruiting rallies and reduce the administrative arrangements therein,” he said adding "the process become more streamlined, simpler for candidates to appear and is in synchronized with current technological advancement in the country"