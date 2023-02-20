Uttar Pradesh Budget Session to begin today

LUCKNOW: The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will begin on Monday.

State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna is likely to table Budget 2023-24 on February 22.

The Session will commence with an Address by Governor Anandiben Patel in a joint session of both Houses - Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council on the first day.

This is the second budget of the Yogi Adityanath government in its second term and the seventh overall.

Meanwhile, Global Investors Summit was also held from February 10-12. During which a total 19,058 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) for investment intents, worth Rs 33.50 lakh crore, were signed, the government said.

Earlier in January, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the State people that the upcoming state budget will be according to the aspirations of 25 crore people and that the resolutions of Lokalyan Sankalp Patra will be fulfilled.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with MPs and MLAs, after a thorough review of the development projects being implemented in all the 18 divisions of the state, held meetings with Ministers and Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary level officers, said a press note issued by UP government earlier.

In the special meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the department-wise utilization of the funds provided in the current financial budget and gave necessary guidelines to speed up the development works as per public expectations.

Addressing the meeting, Yogi Adityanath said, "All the departments should prepare and send their proposals for the budget according to their future plans. The upcoming budget will be in line with the aspirations of 25 crore people. Include the points of the public welfare resolution letter in the budget proposal. Make sure your offer is realistic. Demand as much as you need."