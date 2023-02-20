Iyer moves to World Bank, NITI Ayog gets new chief

NEW DELHI: The chief executive officer (CEO) of NITI Ayog Parameswaran lyer will move to World Bank as executive director for a tenure of three years. Centre on Monday appointed BVR Subrahmanyam as the new CEO of the NITI Ayog.

Subrahmanyam earlier served as the chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and played a key role in the state’s bureaucracy. Iyer will be replacing Rajesh Khullar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, who has been repatriated to his cadre state Haryana.