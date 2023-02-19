Prez leaves for Delhi after maiden visit to TN

COIMBATORE: After cancelling her visit to Defence Service Staff College (DSSC) in Nilgiris district due to inclement weather conditions, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday left for Delhi by flight from the city airport.

Murmu, on a two-day maiden visit to Tamil Nadu after becoming the President, arrived at Madurai on Saturday and visited Meenakshi Temple. Later reached Coimbatore and participated in the Mahashivaratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre on outskirts. The President stayed in government guest house. Murmu was scheduled to visit DSSC at Wellington this morning and address defence personnel during the 78th Staff Course function and also pay homage at the war memorial at Madras Regimental Centre.

However, due to inclement weather like heavy fog in Wellington and Coonoor area in Nilgiris district, there was problem in flying chopper and movement of vehicles there. Hence, the visit was dropped, official sources said.

The President left for Delhi from the city airport by special flight at 12.45 PM, police said.