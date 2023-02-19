Fixing tip of corruption iceberg in cricket: Book
NEW DELHI: Former IPS officer Neeraj Kumar, who strayed into the world of cricket when he was appointed head of BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) in 2015, says during his stint, he realised fixing is the proverbial tip of the iceberg of corruption in cricket and a “minuscule percentage of the large-scale chicanery that cricket administrators indulge in”.
Published by Juggernaut Books, “A Cop in Cricket” is an account of Kumar’s trials as ACU chief (June 1, 2015 - May 31, 2018) at the BCCI and his “witness statement of the three critical years of the national cricket body caught in the throes of change”.
Kumar says in his book, he has attempted to give the readers an “overview of the malpractices that take place in the name of cricket in our country”.
At the same time, he says, having witnessed the goings-on in the BCCI in the wake of the Supreme Court interventions following the Mudgal Committee and Lodha Committee reports, “I am also able to write about the ‘agents of change’, appointed by the Supreme Court to clean up the Augean stables that is the BCCI”.
“In the three years that I spent at the BCCI, I realised that fixing was the proverbial tip of the huge iceberg of corruption in cricket. Fixing is, in fact, a minuscule percentage of the large-scale chicanery that cricket administrators indulge in,” he writes.
“The handsome revenues earned by cricket in India - thanks to the IPL - are parcelled off to state cricket associations, where the money is mostly misappropriated. The 2015 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case against the top bosses of the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) for embezzlement of crores of rupees given to them by the BCCI is a case in point,” Kumar claims.
