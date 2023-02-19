National

Arunachal Pradesh hit by 3.8 magnitude earthquake

Tremors were felt in central-north Assam and eastern part of Bhutan.
Representative image
Representative image
PTI

GUWAHATI: An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit the western part of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, an official bulletin said.

A report by National Center for Seismology revealed that the latest quake was recorded at 12.12 pm, epicentered at West Kameng, near Bhutan border, at a depth of 10 km.

Tremors were felt in central-north Assam and eastern part of Bhutan.

There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to property officials said.

The North-eastern region falls in high seismic zone, making earthquakes a frequent phenomenon there.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Arunachal Pradesh
Earthquake
National Center for Seismology
seismic zone

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in