Address radical activities against Indians in Oz: EAM

Jaishankar’s remarks came during his meeting with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong during which they exchanged views on several issues.
Dt Next Bureau

SYDNEY: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday emphasised the need for vigilance against “radical activities” targeting the Indian community in Australia in the wake of vandalism of Hindu temples in the country by Khalistani supporters.

“Emphasized the need for vigilance against radical activities targeting Indians,” he tweeted.

