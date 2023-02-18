US now ready to work with like-minded allies: Jaishankar

SYDNEY: Highlighting the changes in the world order from uni-polar to multi-polarity, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the US is aware of its limitations and has changed its mindset as it is now ready to work with like-minded allies.

"The US is actually getting into a mindset where it is aware of that limitation and is open to working with like-minded partners and addressing it," Jaishankar said while addressing the Raisina@Sydney event.

The External Affairs Minister was referring to the changing geopolitical equations across the world.

Owing to the emergence of a multipolar world, the economic cycles and financial market trends are becoming less US-centric and more multipolar in nature.

"The capacities of some countries are not what they used to be. I particularly refer here to the United States," he said.