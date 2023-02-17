Shiv Sena (UBT) to challenge EC decision on name-symbol in court

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday said it would move the Delhi High Court to challenge the decision of the Election Commission (EC) on awarding the party's original name 'Shiv Sena' and its symbol 'Bow and Arrow' to the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut slammed the EC move, saying it made a mockery of truth and justice.

"... 40 people laid claim over Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena and the EC approved it. The script was already written and ready," said Raut.

The Sena (UBT) leader said "the country is heading towards dictatorship" and "the traitor kept saying that the (EC) verdict will be in his favour. A miracle has happened! Keep fighting".

On the other hand, the BSS leaders including Shinde, Shambhuraj Desai and others welcomed the EC move, and said that they would now start working immediately under the new name and symbol.

"It's a victory for the ideals of Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe, all the elected representatives (MLAs and MPs) who are with me and lakhs of workers. It's the triumph of democracy and the EC decision has come on merits in our favour. Our government was formed based on the Constitution, majority support and the peoples' mandate," said Shinde.

The EC verdict was also hailed as 'historic' by the ruling ally state Bharatiya Janata Party President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and called it 'Satyameva Jayate' (triumph of truth).

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Shinde's party, which was following the ideals of the late Balasaheb Thackeray, has been given the name 'Shiv Sena' and 'Bow and Arrow' symbol.

Fadnavis said that they were hopeful of the verdict as the Election Commission has relied on its past decisions in similar cases, and hence, ruled in favour of Shinde in a free and fearless manner despite pressure from the other side.

Sena (UBT)'s spokesperson Sushma Andhare said that the party will give a legal challenge to the EC ruling and "the next battle will be fought in the courts".

She accused the government of deploying central probe agencies and misusing public offices, which led to the collapse of the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in June 2022.

Leader of Opposition in Council Ambadas Danve said that Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray will address the media later on Friday night, and present views on the EC verdict.

Fadnavis added that now the real Shiv Sena, founded by Balasaheb Thackeray, has now come to Shinde who has been following his ideals and principles, and the Sena (UBT) was free to challenge the EC ruling in the high court.

Meanwhile, the ECI decision was greeted with cheers, slogans of "Shiv Sena Zindabad, Eknath Shinde Zindabad", bursting of fire-crackers, distributing sweets, displaying the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'Bow and Arrow' symbols, in the CM's home town Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad and other places in Maharashtra.