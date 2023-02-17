National

Rahul to deliver lecture at Cambridge University

Gandhi took to social media to share information about his visit to the UK, and said he was looking forward to visiting his alma mater where he would engage with some of the brightest minds in geopolitics, international relations, and democracy.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will deliver a lecture at Cambridge University’s business school later this month.

“Looking forward to visiting my alma mater Cambridge University and delivering a lecture at [Cambridge Judge Business School],” Gandhi tweeted.

