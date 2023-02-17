Mumbai cops stop techie’s suicide bid after Interpol alert

MUMBAI: Mumbai police traced and saved a 25-year-old man from ending his life, following an alert received from the Interpol officials in the United States that a person was searching on Google about ‘how to commit suicide without pain’, an official said on Thursday.

Based on information like the IP address and location shared by the Interpol National Central Bureau of the US, the man was traced to an IT company in Kurla area of Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon and police rushed to save him and also counselled him, he said.

The man, a resident of Jogeshwari area and an IT engineer with a private company, had taken loans from various financial institutions for education and other requirements. He was also unable to pay the housing loan instalments following which he went into depression and started searching online how to die by suicide without pain, the official said.

The US-based agency alerted the Interpol office in New Delhi, which shared the information with the Mumbai Police, he said.

Mumbai crime branch officials traced the man and rushed to his place. He was then brought to the crime branch office and counselled before sending him home with his parents. He had earlier tried to end his life three-four times, the official said, adding that his parents were advised to take him for psychotherapy.