Drone tech to ease surveillance: Himachal CM Sukhu

He said there was a dire need to seriously consider how the services of various government departments could be expedited by adding modern technology.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
SHIMLA: The Himachal Pradesh government intends to use drone technology to supervise various state schemes, traffic management, rescue of stranded trekkers, monitor forests and wildlife, and surveillance of illegal mining, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday.

This will also benefit the people at large as the technology will also play a pivotal role in health and other sectors. Drones can also be used to spread micronutrients in the agriculture sector, a statement quoted Sukhu as saying.

