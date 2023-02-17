Assam: Min visits Jorhat massive fire site, takes stock of situation

JORHAT (ASSAM): Assam Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan visited the site of Chowk Bazar area in Jorhat town where a massive fire broke out on Thursday night and took stock the situation.The minister also directed the district administration to investigate to find out the actual cause of the fire.

More than 100 shops were gutted in the fire that broke out at Jorhat Chowk Bazaar late on Thursday evening.According to officials in the Fire department, the fire started at a cloth shop located near the main gate of the market due to a suspected short circuit.

After receiving information, about 20 fire tenders reached the spot and started dousing the flames.Mohan Lal Meena, SP Jorhat told ANI over the phone that there is no report of any loss of life in the incident."As of now, we can't make an exact assessment on the extent of damage in the fire. However, more than 100 shops have been damaged. The situation is currently under control. We suspect that the fire broke out due to a short circuit," Meena said.