Train diversions in Secunderabad Division: Details here

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified change in pattern of train services due to pre non-interlocking works for commissioning of the third line between Makudi and Wirur Stations in Secunderabad Division.

Train no 12656 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Ahmedabad Navajeevan Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.10 hrs from February 15 to February 24 will be diverted to run via Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Purna and Akola skipping stoppages at Mancherial, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Warora, Hinganghat, Warda, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Badnera and Murtajapur

Train no 12655 Ahmedabad - Dr MGR Chennai Central Navajeevan Express leaving Ahmedabad at 21.35 hrs from February 15, 2023 to February 24, 2023 will be diverted to run via Akola, Purna, Nizamabad, Peddapalli skipping stoppages at Murtajapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Warda, Hinganghat, Warora, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar and Mancherial.

Train no 22663 Chennai Egmore – Jodhpur Superfast Express leaving Chennai Egmore at 15.30 hrs on February 18, 2023 will be diverted to run via Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Purna and Akola skipping stoppages at Balharshah, Chandrapur, Warora and Badnera.

Train no 22664 Jodhpur – Chennai Egmore Superfast Express leaving Jodhpur at 00.20 hrs on February 21, 2023 will be diverted to run via Akola, Purna, Nizamabad, Peddapalli skipping stoppages at Badnera, Warora, Chandrapur and Balharshah.

Train no 22352 SMVT Bengaluru – Patliputra Express leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 13.50 hrs on February 23, 2023 will be diverted to run via Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Adilabad, Majri skipping stoppages at Ramagundam, Balharshah and Chandrapur.

Train no 12612 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Dr MGR Chennai Central Garib Rath Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin at 15.35 hrs on February 20, 2023 will be diverted to run via Majri, Adilabad, Mudkhed, Nizamabad and Peddapalli skipping stoppage at Balharshah.

Train no 12511 Gorakhpur – Kochuveli Rapti Sagar Express that left Gorakhpur at 06.35 hrs on February 15, 2023 will be diverted to run via Majri, Adilabad, Mudkhed, Nizamabad and Peddapalli skipping stoppages at Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Belampalli, Mancheral and Ramagundam, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.