Neglected tribal glory now being brought to mainstream: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Taking forward his pitch for tribal welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that what was once considered remote and neglected, is now being brought into the mainstream by the government.

Modi aired these views while inaugurating the 'Aadi Mahotsav', a 10-day festival showcasing tribal art, cuisine, culture and traditions organised by the Union ministry of tribal welfare.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the prime minister further said that events like Aadi Mahotsav have become a movement in the country and he himself participates in many of them.

"Welfare of tribal society is also a matter of personal relationship and emotions for me," he said.

Underlining the contributions of the tribal society in the struggle for India's Independence, Modi lamented the attempt for decades to cover up the glorious chapters of the sacrifice and valour of the tribal community in the pages of history.

He said that for the first time, the nation has finally taken steps to bring these forgotten chapters of the past to the fore. "For the first time, the country has started celebrating Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda," Modi said.

The prime minister emphasised on the efforts of the government to promote tribal arts and skill development for the tribal youth.

Referring to the budget for 2023-24, Modi informed that the PM Visvakarma Yojna has been introduced for traditional craftsmen, where economical assistance will be provided apart from skill development and support in marketing their products.

He illustrated this by citing the aspirational districts and blocks scheme where most of the target areas have a tribal majority. "In this year's budget, the budget given for Scheduled Tribes has also been increased by five times as compared to 2014," the prime minister informed.

Modi highlighted that the spotlight has been on the journey of tribal society in the last 8-9 years of his government, adding that it has been a witness to the change where the country is giving priority to equality and harmony.

He highlighted that this is the first time in 75 years of India's Independence that the leadership of the country is in the hands of a tribal woman who is making India proud at the highest office in the form of President.

The prime minister said that tribal history is getting much-deserved recognition in the country for the first time.