Centre to set up 2L agri societies, dairy co-ops

NEW DELHI: The Centre Wednesday approved the setting up of 2 lakh new Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) and dairy-fishery cooperatives in uncovered villages over the next five years.

There are around 63,000 functional PACS out of nearly 99,000 PACS across the country. There are still 1.6 lakh panchayats without PACS and 2 lakh panchayats without any dairy co-op society. Modi govt aim is to strengthen cooperative movement in country.