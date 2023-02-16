Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi
National

Centre to set up 2L agri societies, dairy co-ops

There are around 63,000 functional PACS out of nearly 99,000 PACS across the country.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: The Centre Wednesday approved the setting up of 2 lakh new Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) and dairy-fishery cooperatives in uncovered villages over the next five years.

There are around 63,000 functional PACS out of nearly 99,000 PACS across the country. There are still 1.6 lakh panchayats without PACS and 2 lakh panchayats without any dairy co-op society. Modi govt aim is to strengthen cooperative movement in country.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

centre
Panchayats
Primary Agriculture Credit Societies
dairy-fishery cooperatives
cooperative movement

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in