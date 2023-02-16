24-year-old arrested for hitting woman with Mercedes in Anand Vihar

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly hitting another woman with her Mercedes car in east Delhi's Anand Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Nupur Gupta, a resident of Yojna Vihar, they said. On Sunday around 3.45 pm a 27-year-old woman was run over by a Mercedes car, allegedly being driven by Gupta.

The incident happened when Jhilmil resident Akshita Aggarwal was standing in front of gate number 4 of Rishabh Vihar with her younger sister waiting for a rickshaw to go to Karkardooma Metro Station.

She was run over by a black Mercedes car coming from Vivek Vihar side and suffered a leg fracture, police said.

The driver, who did not stop to check on Aggarwal, was booked under sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC, police had then said.

The car was identified with the help of CCTV footage. Further investigation is underway, said police.