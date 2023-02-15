National
‘Civil Service candidates can’t withdraw applns’
The UPSC had in 2018 announced a facility for withdrawal of applications by candidates after it found that roughly 50 per cent of the 10 lakh-plus candidates for the preliminary examination actually write the test.
NEW DELHI: Candidates of Civil Services Examination will not be able to withdraw their applications after submission, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has said.
The preliminary examination will be held on May 28, it said.
