Shraddha case: Court issues notice on Aftab's pleas seeking charge sheet

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Saket Court on Tuesday issued a notice of two pleas of accused Aftab Amin Poonawala.

On Monday, he moved two applications seeking a supply of charge sheets and video Footage in a proper manner.

He has also sought the release of his education certificate as he wants to pursue his higher studies.

Metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla issued notice to the investigation officer (IO) and jail authorities in the pleas.

The court has asked them to file a reply to the applications. The court will hear the issue related to writing material and release of the educational certificate tomorrow.

The matter related to the supply of the e-charge sheet and videos footage has been listed on February 17. The application has been moved by advocate M S Khan on behalf of Aftab.

In one of the applications it is submitted that the E charge sheet has been supplied to the counsel but it is not in proper form that can not be read. It is also said that the pen drive containing the charge sheet is overloaded and it is not supported by any advanced computer.

It is also said that the footage is mismanaged in the said pen drive. The plea has sought direction from the investigation officer to provide the charge sheet in a folder-wise manner and the footage in a separate pen drive.

In other applications, it is submitted that the accused has a copy of the charge sheet but he does not have writing material like a pen, pencil and notebook.

He wants to assist his counsel so he urgently needs writing material.

The plea has sought direction to the jail authorities to provide him with these things.

He also sought direction to the investigation officer to release his educational certificate.

The court on February 7, took cognizance of the charge sheet filed against Aftab Amin Poonawala in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

The court, after taking cognizance, listed the matter for scrutiny of documents on February 21.

Delhi police on January 24 filed a voluminous 6629 pages charge sheet against Aftab Amin Poonawala in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

The charge sheet contains 6629 pages including the annexures. The judge had said, "It is voluminous."

The charge sheet has been filed under sections 302, 201 and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During the investigation, Delhi police conducted the narco Analysis test, and polygraph test and collected the DNA evidence to establish the allegations against Aftab.

Aftab is accused of strangling his live-in partner in May 2022 in the Mehrauli area.

After the alleged strangulation, he allegedly cut the body of the deceased into 35 pieces.

Earlier, the Saket court had dismissed the bail plea of Aftab Poonawala after he withdrew the same.