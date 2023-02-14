Pay Rs 270cr to Kalanithi Maran, SC tells SpiceJet

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday said the bank guarantee of Rs 270 crore of SpiceJet must be encashed immediately and the money be paid to media baron Kalanithi Maran and his Kal Airways towards dues from the arbitral award of Rs 578 crore.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala also directed Spicejet to pay within three months Rs 75 crore to Maran and Kal Airways towards the interest component on the arbitral award.