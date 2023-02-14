Kerala: 19 Assistant Commandants of Coast Guard complete training

Speaking on occasion, Harbola said that the maritime security situation continues to be uncertain and fluid with the persisting combination of conventional and unconventional threats.

He further said that, unlike the well-defined linear land borders, the sea is a highly voluminous environment. "It does not remain aligned that defines your boundary," he added.

During the 11 weeks of Training, the officers have imparted instructions on Coast Guard-specific subjects such as maritime law, search and rescue, boarding, fisheries monitoring and control, prevention and control of marine pollution and other subjects related to the CG Charter of Duties.

The trainees also underwent capsule courses at the Central Institute of Fisheries, Nautical, and Engineering Training (CIFNET) on fisheries technology and at NACIN in Customs, Rummaging and Narcotics Control.

The training at CGTC Kochi has been conducted with the due impetus to build up professional calibre, Practical broad base knowledge and critical thinking skills in the Officer trainees which are the key requisites for manning state of art platforms of the Indian Coast Guard, handling critical & dynamic situations at sea, besides grooming them for a career with the Indian Coast Guard.

During the ceremonial review, the Flag Officers were awarded the Sword of Honour and Book prize. The coveted "Director General Sword of Honour" for the 73rd Batch was awarded to Assistant Commandant Sonmale Suraj Krishnat (1925-X) for standing first in the overall order of merit in the course.