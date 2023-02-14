Homage paid to CRPF personnel at Pulwama memorial

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Martyrs Memorial at the CRPF Lethpora base camp in Pulwama district to pay tributes to the jawans who lost their lives in the 2019 terror attack.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

"Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Forty personnel of the CRPF were killed when their convoy was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethapora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on February 14, 2019.

The attack was carried out by the Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is led by Masood Azhar based in Bahawalpur. Seven days later, Indian Air Force carried out air strikes in Balakot in Pakistan, destroying a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp and killing a large number of terrorists.

During his recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi stopped to pay homage to the bravehearts of the Pulwama terror attack. Some leaders of the Congress party have questioned the Pulwama attack and the Balakot airstrikes.

"Today we pay homage to the 40 CRPF Martyrs who died because of the blatant Intelligence Failure in Pulwama. I hope all the Martyred Families have been suitably rehabilitated," said senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Pulwama incident took place on this day. The country wants to know who was behind this. Where did so much RDX come from, and why they were not taken by air?," Udit Raj, a Congress party leader, tweeted.