Ensure what is expected is done: SC on appointment of judges
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday told the Centre to make sure that “most of what is expected is done” on issues concerning appointment and transfer of judges as recommended by the apex court collegium.
A bench headed by Justice SK Kaul observed that it is “concerned with some issues” regarding judges’ appointment.
As Attorney General R Venkataramani was not available, the top court adjourned to March 2 the hearing on two pleas, including one alleging delay in clearing names recommended by the collegium.
“Please make sure, most of what is expected is done. Communicate to the attorney general,” the bench, also comprising justices Manoj Misra and Aravind Kumar, told the counsel who sought a short accommodation on behalf of the top law officer.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for one of the petitioners, told the bench that some appointments are being selectively notified while some are kept pending.
“Mr Bhushan, I have already flagged the issue. I am also concerned with some issues,” Justice Kaul said, adding, “Issues are, let me say, more than one.” Bhushan said this cannot go on endlessly.
“I can assure you that I am equally concerned, if not more, of what is happening,” Justice Kaul said.
Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for one of the petitioners, told the bench that, “the Centre has withheld certain proposals, while approving the other proposals made by the Collegium.”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android