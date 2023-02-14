Adani row: Centre OK to expert panel for regulatory mechanisms
NEW DELHI: The Centre has no objection to a proposal for setting up a panel of domain experts to look into strengthening the regulatory mechanisms for the stock market, the Supreme Court was told on Monday hearing pleas relating to the Adani stocks rout post Hindenburg report.
The central government, however, told a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud that it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for the committee and the scope of its mandate in a sealed cover in the larger interest.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and SEBI, said that the market regulator and other statutory bodies are equipped to deal with the present situation arising out of the Hindenburg report.
“The government has no objection to forming a committee. But, the remit of the committee, we can suggest; we can provide names in a sealed cover,” the law officer said.
