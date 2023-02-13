Will Aero India 2023 eradicate poverty? K’taka JD-S leader questions

HUBALLI: Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday taking a dig at the Aero India Show 2023, questioned the ruling BJP that 'will the event eradicate poverty by any means?'

During an election campaign in Hubballi, Kumaraswamy said, "Is the Air Show a programme to remove poverty? Will poverty be ended by participating in the Aero India Show? The attempt is being made to misguide people at the time of elections."

He said that this is the 14th edition of the Aero India Show. Has it been started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Kumaraswamy said, "Which political party has done injustice to the north Karnataka region? I had advised to rectify the legal and technical issues regarding Mahadayi River water dispute. But, the BJP just wanted publicity. This is what BJP is continuing to do."

"It is being alleged that north Karnataka region is treated with step motherly attitude. The leaders of the region have minted money in the name of projects. The national parties are playing with the lives of the poor," he said.

Kumaraswamy said, "Siddaramaiah is responsible for BJP coming to power in the state."

"The illegalities of BJP are brought out by me. Not by Siddaramaiah. He is doing politics only for power. Congress can't defeat BJP for 10 years. BJP was ready to offer Chief Minister post to me. Only JD-S can defeat BJP," Kumaraswamy said.