Mumbai airport records surge in passenger movement, traffic up by 149%

New Delhi: The second busiest airport in the country, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has recorded nearly 4.5 million passenger movements in January 2023.

Exhibiting significant growth, CSMIA witnessed a fruitful first month with nearly 1.2 million international passengers, and around 3.2 million domestic passengers. The increase in passenger traffic is a testament to CSMIA's efforts in this regard as well as the passenger confidence in the safety initiatives and protocols adopted by the airport.

CSMIA, in January 2023, played host to approximately 4.5 million passengers across 27,331 flights, which is 149 per cent higher than the number in January 2022 movement.

Out of the overall passenger movement, CSMIA witnessed 61 per cent domestic passenger traffic and the rest 39 per cent were international travellers. With an average footfall of 140,641 passengers across 882 flights, CSMIA is hopeful to be consistent and gain the growth momentum steadily.

As per the airport spokesperson, this rise in travellers was driven by positive sentiments among air travellers and a strong surge due to the festive holiday season.

Moreover, CSMIA handled a record single day passenger movement of around 1,50,988 travellers in December 2022, transiting through the airport.

This record traffic in a single day proves passengers' rising confidence in CSMIA's initiatives towards improved customer experience.

Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi held the spot as the top three international destinations from Mumbai. Whereas Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa continue to retain their position as the top three domestic destinations.

CSMIA currently acts as a gateway to 65 domestic and 47 international destinations for passengers from Mumbai and its surrounding areas.

CSMIA with its passenger-centric approach, aims to be a world-class airport, pursuing excellence while creating a safe, secure, and efficient airport ecosystem.

With the goal of serving as a "Gateway to Goodness," CSMIA is resolutely committed to looking beyond the challenges with a holistic approach and providing passengers with a seamless travel experience.