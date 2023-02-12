AAP protests outside BJP headquarters over Adani issue

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday protested outside the BJP headquarters here, demanding a probe into the allegations of fraud against the Adani group in the Hindenburg research report.

The party's Delhi convener Gopal Rai said a joint parliamentary committee comprising members from various parties should probe the matter. ''BJP is running away from the probe. There is only one leader, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is not scared of any investigation,'' he said.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after the US-based Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations against it, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation. The business conglomerate has dismissed the allegations as lies. Opposition parties, including the Congress, have alleged that the meltdown in Adani Group shares is a scam that involves common people's money as LIC and SBI have invested in them. The party has also been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the issue.