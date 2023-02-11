National
Scientific proof needed on Ayush efficacy: Min
NEW DELHI: Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said India will have to present scientific evidence on the efficacy of its traditional systems of medicine to improve its global acceptance.
“Through research, we will have to present scientific evidence before the world on the efficacy of our traditional systems of medicine to humanity,” Minister Sonowal said addressing an international conference on ‘Unani Medicine for Public Health’ here.
