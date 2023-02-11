Rehearsals underway for air show Aero India-2023 in Bengaluru

BENGULURU: Rehearsals are underway for air show Aero India-2023 that is to be held in Bengaluru between February 13-17. The show would be held at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

The 14th Aero India will start on February 13, in which Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will display a unique 'Aatmanirbhar' formation flight of 15 helicopters and a scale model of Next Gen Supersonic Trainer.

Taking to Twitter Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) tweeted, "Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to display at Aero India 2023 a unique 'Aatmanirbhar' formation flight of 15 helicopters and a scale model of Next Gen Supersonic Trainer (Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer-42) apart from LCA twin-seater variant, Hawk-i and HTT-40 aircraft."

Earlier on February 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated HAL's New Helicopter Factory to the nation at Gubbi (Tumakuru). The PM also hailed HAL's efforts in strengthening 'Aatmanirbharta' in the defence sector by building India's largest helicopter factory.

Five-day Aero India 2023, India's most prominent defence exhibition will take place at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru from February 13 to February 17, which has planned an enriching experience of indigenous defence technologies and systems.

According to the government official, Aero India will provide a unique opportunity for the exchange of information, ideas and new developments in the aviation industry.

In addition to giving a fillip to the domestic aviation industry, it would further the cause of Make in India.

The biannual event brings together leading figures in the aviation industry with the business, defence, and government sectors to strike deals and explore areas of cooperation among the pavilions where businesses showcase their products.

The IAI will display a number of its aerial drones, a mini communications satellite, a supersonic, long-range air-ground assault rocket, and an electronic warfare system designed to detect and disrupt ground and airborne threats among other items.

Earlier in Aero India 2021, delegates from over 55 countries and more than 540 exhibitors participated.