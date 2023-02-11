PM to launch biggest airshow tomorrow
BENGALURU: Aero India, Asia’s biggest aero show, will take off here on Monday with PM Modi inaugurating the event and delivering a speech. The event, to be held till Feb 17, will be the 14th edition of the aero show.
The key focus areas would be on Indian companies that are yet to reveal what exactly they will be showcasing this time.
On the first day, the Indian pavilion will be inaugurated and a flying display will be showcased. On the second day, the defence ministers’ conclave will be held along with other seminars. The third day will see ceremonies and exhibitions for business visitors and the last two days are open to the public.
The event will help in integrating domestic MSMEs and startups in the global supply chain and attract foreign investments including the partnerships for co-development and co-production, the PMO said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android