Massive fire erupts in slums of Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area

According to the police, the incident occurred in the slums of Transport Nagar in the Punjabi Bagh area at around 1.30 am.
NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out at the slums of Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday, fire officials said.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the slums of Transport Nagar in the Punjabi Bagh area at around 1.30 am.

11 fire tenders were immediately pressed into action and the fire was controlled at around 5:00 am, fire officials said.

Batti Lal Meena, Sub-Divisional Officer at Delhi Fire Service said, "Information about fire in around 100 slums of Transport Nagar was received at about 1.30 am after which 11 fire tenders immediately reached the spot. The fire was later doused off."

No casualty was reported in the incident, SDO added.

Further details are awaited.

