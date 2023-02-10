All that UP lacked before are now available: Amit Shah

LUCKNOW: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed the ‘favourable atmosphere’ in Uttar Pradesh for industries, saying that the state fulfils all the criteria to required to draw investments.

Addressing the three-day UP Global Investors’ Summit, which kicked off at Lucknow on Friday, Shah said that there was a time when the state lacked law-and-order and was synonymous with violence due to a lack of prompt decision-making by the previous governments. However, things changed for the better in the current Yogi Adityanath government, which has excelled in creating a congenial ambience for investment.

“For drawing investment to any state, there is a need to meet five requirements. First, the law and order situation should be good. Second, the state’s infrastructure should be robust. Third, the state government should frame policies that have clarity, especially with regard to industry and finance. Fourth, the state government should be run in a transparent manner. And finally, the state Cabinet should possess quick decision-making ability. There was a time when one would be disappointed looking at the state of affairs in Uttar Pradesh. However, all that the state lacked previously are now available on the ground today,” the Home minister said.

Shah said the Uttar Pradesh government has framed various policies to attract industries. “Law and order has improved by leaps and bounds. Uttar Pradesh is one of the few states to have drawn bulk investments in infrastructure. Various policies have been formulated in favour of industries and there is no lack of clarity anymore on the government’s intent,” Shah said.

“There is not even a single allegation against the Yogi government. There is a favourable ambience for industries and investment in Uttar Pradesh,” the Union Home minister added.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow.

Highlighting the country’s development strides and investment-friendly environment and, also pointing out that Uttar Pradesh was driving the country’s growth, PM Modi said that India was reforming not out of compulsion but out of conviction.

If India is the bright spot in the world, then Uttar Pradesh is its growth engine, he said.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “Uttar Pradesh’s growth has been noteworthy. People used to say that it was hard to develop UP and the law-and-order situation in the state can never improve. UP was known for scams and no one had any hopes on the state’s revival and reform. But, in just five to six years, UP has created a new identity for itself. Today, Uttar Pradesh is known for good governance, peace, law-and-order, and stability.”

PM Modi said a big change is being seen in the thinking and aspirations of society and the country’s youth today. The aspirations of youth are behind the country’s push for development, he added.

“Today every credible voice in the world believes that India’s economy will continue to grow rapidly. The biggest reason behind this is the increasing self-confidence of Indians,” PM Modi said.

He added that UP has also reaped great benefits from the work that the government has done on social, digital and infrastructure fronts. He said the Centre has abolished dozens of archaic laws and today India is witnessing development at speed and on a large scale.

“Today, India is reforming, not out of compulsion but conviction. More than 40,000 compliances have been removed and many laws have been abolished,” PM Modi said.

