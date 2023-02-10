National

3 dead in Meerut as van rams into wedding procession

An 18-year-old youth died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries in hospital, said police.
Representative image
Representative image
IANS

MEERUT: Three people were killed and several others were injured after a speeding van ploughed into a wedding procession at Sisaula Khurd village in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aniruddh Kumar said: "There was a wedding ceremony at a resort on Meerut-Baghpat road. When the procession reached the gates of the venue, a speeding van ploughed into the group, leaving six injured. Varun Kumar, a class 12 student, died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries at hospital. We have arrested the accused driver."

The accused was in an inebriated condition.

accident
Uttar Pradesh
Sisaula Khurd village
Meerut district
Meerut-Baghpat road

