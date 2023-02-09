UP launches portal for 'One Family, One ID

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has finally launched the portal for creation of 'Family ID - One Family One Identity', to identify families as a unit for implementing the 'one job per family' proposal.

According to a state government spokesman, all such families that are not eligible for the National Food Security Scheme will be able to avail theID, while the ration card ID of the families having it, will be considered as their family ID.

"A unique identity will be issued to each family under the One Family One Identity scheme, thereby establishing a live comprehensive database of family units of the state," the spokesman said.

"This database will be helpful in better management of beneficiary schemes, timely targeting, transparent operation, giving 100 per cent benefit of the scheme to eligible people and simplification of government facilities for the general public," he said.

On the basis of the integrated database obtained through Parivar ID, families deprived of employment can be identified and suitable employment opportunities made available to them on priority.

"At present, about 3.59 crore families and 14.92 crore people living in Uttar Pradesh are getting the benefit of the National Food Security Scheme. The ration card number of these families will serve as 'family ID'. Families not covered by the National Food Security Scheme, who are not eligible for ration cards, will be provided with the Family ID through the Family ID portal," the spokesman said.

This portal, he added, was developed to provide a 12-digit unique family ID to those families which were not ration card holders.

Here they could apply by adding themselves and their family members to the portal.