Turkey-like tragedy in India? Dutch geologist predicts

CHENNAI: Dutch geologist Frank Hoogerbeets in his recent study predicted the Turkey-Syria earthquake three days in advance. Accordingly, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, wreaking havoc in the country, taking the death toll to over 15,000.

However, if that government had heeded to Frank Hoogerbeets prediction, made three days before the catastrophe in Turkey and Syria, the damage could have been minimised.

Now, he is saying that there may be a big earthquake in Afghanistan soon, and the earthquake that starts in Afghanistan goes through Pakistan, India and ends in the Indian Ocean. He also added that the earthquake will cause great damage.

His video and tweets about the earthquake are spreading rapidly on the Internet.