Shah hails rescue team for saving 6-yr-old girl in quake-hit Turkey

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hailed the National Defence Response Force for rescuing a minor girl's life in earthquake-hit Turkey, saying that the Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to making NDRF the world's leading disaster response Force.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "Proud of our NDRF. In the rescue operations in Turkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city. Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world's leading disaster response force. #OperationDost."