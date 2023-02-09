PM Modi to speak in Rajya Sabha at 2 PM today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will be speaking in the Rajya Sabha at around 2 PM. He will be participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

"PM Narendra Modi will be speaking in the Rajya Sabha at around 2 PM today. He will be participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address," the PM tweeted.

The debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha concluded on Wednesday. President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

The Opposition has criticised the President's address. The Opposition has been regularly demanding a discussion on the Hindenburg report on the Adani Enterprises and other companies of the Adani Group.

They have demanded the Prime Minister's response on the issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, saying that President gave direction to the nation in her visionary address to both Houses and inspired the 'Nari Shakti' of the country.

She gave a detailed blueprint of 'Sankalp se Siddhi' of the nation, he said. He also talked about the work done by his government and said that there is positivity and hope towards India at a global level and the reforms were not carried out of compulsion but by conviction.

He said India is the mother of democracy, constructive criticism is vital for a strong democracy and criticism is like a 'shuddhi yagya'.