Delhi HC lists bail plea of conman Sukesh's wife for Feb 27

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday listed the bail plea filed by Leena Maria Paulose-alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's wife-regarding the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, for the next hearing on February 27.

The counsel appearing for Paulose submitted that she is in jail for 16 months, and is entitled to right to life and right to motherhood.

"I am a qualified dentist doctor, an Indian film actress, paying income tax and a resident of Delhi," the counsel submitted, adding that she has her roots in the society.

The counsel added that Paulose is in her 40s, and is also willing to have a baby and has a right to life. It was further contended that it is her husband who is the prime accused in the case and that does not mean that she should be kept behind the bars.

It was the petitioner's case that none of the ingredients of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) are made against her.

"I am charged for offences under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Section 66D of the IT Act and Section 3 of the MCOCA, 1999," the counsel said.

The counsel for Paulose further submitted that some of the co-accused in the present case are on bail.

The court then directed the parties to file their written submissions.

The High Court on December 12, issued notice to Police on Paulose's bail plea.

Paulose had moved the HC on December 10 seeking bail in the case registered by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police.

A single-judge bench Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma had asked the police to file a response within six weeks' time while listing the matter for the next hearing in January 2023.

The EOW had registered an FIR against Chandrashekhar last year.

It filed a charge sheet naming 14 accused including Chandrashekhar, Paulose, and others under various Sections of IPC and provisions of the MCOCA.

Chandrashekhar had allegedly defrauded the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of Rs 200 crore.

He had cheated their wives Aditi Singh and Japna Singh worth several crores by posing as an officer from the Union Law Ministry and ensuring he would secure bail for their husbands.

According to EOW, Leena, Sukesh, and others used Hawala routes, creating Shell companies to park the money earned from swindling.