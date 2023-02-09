7 asphyxiated in AP factory while cleaning oil tank
KAKINADA: Seven workers of an edible oil packaging factory in a village near here were asphyxiated on Thursday when they got into an oil tank to clean it, district officials said.
The incident occurred at G Ragampet at around 8:30 am when one of the labourers was cleaning the tank where the oil was stored.
He accidentally slipped and fell into it. To save him, another six people entered the tanker and were asphyxiated. Five of the workers were from Paderu and two were from Peddapuram, police said.
The factory has been sealed and a case registered against it under IPC section 304A (death due to negligence), Kakinada Collector Krithika Shukla said adding a four-member committee headed by Joint Collector will conduct an inquiry and submit a report within three days.
Kin of the victims, meanwhile, alleged that the workers were not provided with proper security gear.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android