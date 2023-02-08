Two held for duping thousands of youths with gigolo job offers

NEW DELHI: Two men allegedly duped thousands of youths searching for jobs online after luring them with offers to work as gigolo, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.
The accused were arrested from Jaipur in Rajasthan, police said.
''One of the accused used to pose as a woman NRI client and talk in a female voice to induce youngsters,'' a senior police officer said.
Further details are awaited.
