National

Two held for duping thousands of youths with gigolo job offers

''One of the accused used to pose as a woman NRI client and talk in a female voice to induce youngsters,'' a senior police officer said
Representative Image
Representative Image
PTI

NEW DELHI: Two men allegedly duped thousands of youths searching for jobs online after luring them with offers to work as gigolo, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The accused were arrested from Jaipur in Rajasthan, police said.

''One of the accused used to pose as a woman NRI client and talk in a female voice to induce youngsters,'' a senior police officer said.

Further details are awaited.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Job Scam
gigolo job offers
gigolo job fraud
Job fraud in India

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in