Govt pushes for 33% quota for women in state police forces

NEW DELHI: The Centre has issued multiple advisories to states to increase the representation of women in police force to 33%, but their actual strength as on Jan 1, 2022 stood at 11.75%, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued advisories dated April 22, 2013, May 21, 2014, May 12, 2015, June 21, 2019, June 22, 2021 and April 13, 2022 to all the state governments to increase the representation of women police to 33% of the total strength.

“According to data compiled by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR &D), as on Jan 1, 2022, the actual strength of women police personnel is 11.75% at all India level,” he said in reply to a question.