National

JEE-Main January edition: 20 candidates score perfect 100

Twenty candidates have scored perfect 100 in engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains January edition, the National Testing Agency NTA announced on Tuesday. All the candidates with 100 NTA score are males.
Representative image
Representative image
PTI

NEW DELHI: Twenty candidates have scored perfect 100 in engineering entrance exam JEE-Main's January edition, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday. All the candidates with 100 NTA score are males.

''The NTA scores of 50 candidates have been withheld as they are under scrutiny,'' a senior NTA official said.

NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.

The second edition of the crucial exam will be held in April.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Candidates
January
JEE-Main
National Testing Agency (NTA)
April.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in