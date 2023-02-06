National

Oppn to demonstrate outside Parl to seek JPC probe into Adani issue

Sources said that before the demonstration, the Opposition parties led by Congress will meet at 9.30 a.m. to finalise a strategy for the day in Parliament.
Representative image
NEW DELHI: Opposition parties will stage a demonstration on Monday outside the Parliament House to demand a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group, souces said.

On Friday, both houses of the Parliament were adjourned amid sloganeering by Opposition parties to seek discussion on the issue.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said that the government has nothing to do with the matter and the Opposition is raising it as it is bereft of issues.

"Government has nothing to do with it (Adani group issue)... The Opposition is disrupting the house as it has no other issues," the Parliamentary Affairs minister said.

