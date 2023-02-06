Oppn to demonstrate outside Parl to seek JPC probe into Adani issue

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties will stage a demonstration on Monday outside the Parliament House to demand a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group, souces said.

Sources said that before the demonstration, the Opposition parties led by Congress will meet at 9.30 a.m. to finalise a strategy for the day in Parliament.

On Friday, both houses of the Parliament were adjourned amid sloganeering by Opposition parties to seek discussion on the issue.