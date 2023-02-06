MP moves Suspension of Business notice in RS to discuss Adani issue

NEW DELHI: Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam on Monday moved a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding a discussion on the Adani group of companies crisis and "huge public money belonging to the common people of India at serious risk of being wiped out in the unfolding crisis."

Earlier on Friday, the Congress and 16 opposition parties demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) or Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Hindunberg report against the Adani Group, alleging a scam.